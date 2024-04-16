Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Cofinimmo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFMOF remained flat at C$62.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.30. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of C$58.00 and a 1-year high of C$98.00.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
