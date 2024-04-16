Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after buying an additional 502,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,209,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,699 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.