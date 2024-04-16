Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.