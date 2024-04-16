Prosperitas Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 253.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 1.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 932,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

