JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.20.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JCR Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.