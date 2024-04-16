JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF remained flat at $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

