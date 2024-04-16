Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Discovery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.