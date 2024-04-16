CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

