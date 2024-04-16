Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

JSM opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

