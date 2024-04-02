Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

