G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,998 shares of company stock worth $163,769. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

