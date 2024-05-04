Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $221.43 million and $9.79 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011516 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,333,222 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

