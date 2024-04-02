SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

