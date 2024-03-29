Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

