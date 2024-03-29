Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.28.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
