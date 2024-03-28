New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 1,679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.0 days.
New Hope Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NHPEF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131. New Hope has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
New Hope Company Profile
