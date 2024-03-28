New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 1,679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 154.0 days.

New Hope Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NHPEF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131. New Hope has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

