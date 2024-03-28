Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 24,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,510. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

