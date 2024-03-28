Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.54

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 19745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

