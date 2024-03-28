Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,015 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $282.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

