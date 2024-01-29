TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.27 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

