Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

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Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

VOR stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,697 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,080,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

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Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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