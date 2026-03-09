VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) vs. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VNET Group and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Locafy 1 0 0 0 1.00

VNET Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 69.44%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Locafy.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

VNET Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VNET Group and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -5.99% -3.42% -0.59% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Locafy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.13 billion 2.29 $25.10 million ($0.30) -32.07 Locafy $2.07 million 4.02 -$2.79 million ($1.04) -4.44

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

