Meteora (MET) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.70 Million

Meteora (MET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Meteora has a total market capitalization of $108.69 million and $22.70 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meteora has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Meteora token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Meteora

Meteora’s launch date was October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official message board is proposals.meteora.ag.

Buying and Selling Meteora

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,781.14913 with 499,402,447.815209 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.22429393 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $24,031,210.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meteora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meteora using one of the exchanges listed above.

