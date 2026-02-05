BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.5150. Approximately 362,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,017,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $722.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 68,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $702,060.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 354,437 shares of company stock worth $5,813,228 over the last 90 days. 20.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BioAge Labs by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

