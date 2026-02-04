William Bradley Southern Sells 21,252 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2026

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,874,213.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 460,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,645,271.77. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Bradley Southern also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 2nd, William Bradley Southern sold 7,080 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $602,932.80.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $1,318,571.28.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36.
  • On Tuesday, December 16th, William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $112,530.84.
  • On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $3,666,832.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 505,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,070. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.