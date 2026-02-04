William Bradley Southern Sells 21,252 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,874,213.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 460,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,645,271.77. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Bradley Southern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, William Bradley Southern sold 7,080 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $602,932.80.

On Thursday, January 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $1,318,571.28.

On Wednesday, January 14th, William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36.

On Tuesday, December 16th, William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $112,530.84.

On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $3,666,832.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 505,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,070. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

