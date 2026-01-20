Umee (UMEE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.43

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Umee has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market cap of $328.30 thousand and approximately $3.43 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,155.22 or 1.00069918 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UX Chain (UX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. UX Chain has a current supply of 12,303,154,593 with 3,984,164,930 in circulation. The last known price of UX Chain is 0.00007418 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ux.xyz/.”

