Desjardins Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$41.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a twelve month low of C$28.73 and a twelve month high of C$36.59.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.