Desjardins Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$41.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.
Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.
