Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.4%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

