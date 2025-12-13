Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.4%
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
