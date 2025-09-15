iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 10627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

