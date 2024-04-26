Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,009 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.07% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,054. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.27.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

