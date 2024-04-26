Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 35,124 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SoundThinking worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SoundThinking
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SoundThinking Price Performance
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, March 15th.
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
