Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $510.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

