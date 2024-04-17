Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 385,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

