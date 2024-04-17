Allen Capital Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

