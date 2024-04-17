Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

