INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

INVO Bioscience Stock Up 1.7 %

INVO stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Trading of INVO Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $882,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

