Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 3,046 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

