Keel Point LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

NYSE VMC opened at $258.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.37 and its 200 day moving average is $232.26. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

