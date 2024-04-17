Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Rises By 7.2%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ATEX Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

