Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Rises By 7.2%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
ATEX Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
About ATEX Resources
