SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CWYUF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 53.88%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

