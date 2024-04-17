Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Drops By 8.1%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 876,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.1 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
