Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 188 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.