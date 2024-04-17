Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:XDEC opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

