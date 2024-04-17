Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

