Head to Head Contrast: bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & Its Competitors

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) is one of 37 public companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.55% -11.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -3.14 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.68 billion $110.91 million -0.43

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.45, meaning that their average share price is 545% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 814 1296 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies rivals beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

