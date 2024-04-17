CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

View Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.