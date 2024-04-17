David Richardson Sells 599,854 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 599,854 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27), for a total value of £611,851.08 ($761,671.95).

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Just Group plc has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Just Group’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Just Group

About Just Group

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.