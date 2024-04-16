Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

