Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.50. 4,407,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

