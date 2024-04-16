iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,499. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.37 and its 200 day moving average is $477.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.