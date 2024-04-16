West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

